Army West Point Moves Up Five Spots in Latest Associated Press Top 25
The Army West Point Black Knights football team received a five-spot bump in the latest Associated Press Top 25 as they moved up to No. 19 after their win over Tulane on Friday.
The Black Knights (11-1) moved up to No. 19 entering their game with Navy on Saturday.
The Black Knights defeated Tulane, 35-14, to claim the American Athletic Conference championship at Michie Stadium on Friday.
Army (11-1), it wrapped up its first conference championship in the history of the program, dating back to its first season in 1891. The Black Knights were only members of a conference for seven years in Conference USA. Those seven seasons Army never won more than two league games in a season.
Army, in its first season in the American, went undefeated in league action and won its conference title game, making them one of the few teams to go undefeated in league action and win their title game this season.
The Black Knights have been in the AP Top 25 every week since Oct. 13, when they moved into the Poll at No. 23. From there, the Black Knights were in the poll for seven straight weeks, their longest streak since 1958. Army got as high as No. 16 on Nov. 17.
Army nearly dropped out of the poll after its 49-14 loss to Notre Dame a couple of weeks ago when they fell to No. 25. The Black Knights moved up one spot to No. 24 after win over UTSA.
The Black Knights have accomplished plenty this season and have plenty left to accomplish.
This is just the second 11-win season in school history, with the other coming in 2018. Both 11-wins seasons have come under current head coach Jeff Monken.
Army now has four 10-win seasons in program history (1996, 2017, 2018, and 2024), three of the four coming under Monken.
Quarterback Bryson Daily, who was named the game’s most outstanding player, managed several accomplishments with his performance with his 126-yard, four-touchdown rushing performance.
Daily broke the record for most rushing touchdowns in a season in AAC history with his first touchdown run of the game (26) and finished the game with 29 touchdown runs with two games left. His rushing touchdowns total is tied with Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty for the FBS lead.
His four touchdown runs gave him a ninth straight game with two or more rushing touchdowns in a game. He also has five games with three or more touchdown runs.
There is still more for Army to accomplish. With next Saturday’s game against Navy, followed by a bowl game, the Black Knights could reach 13 wins, which they have never done before.