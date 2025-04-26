Army West Point, Navy Claim Seeds in Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Tournament
The Army West Point Black Knights will be the No. 1 seed and host the Patriot League men’s lacrosse tournament after regular season play ended on Friday.
The No. 4 Black Knights (12-1, 7-1 Patriot League) secured its 16th Patriot League regular season championship crown with an 18-6 win over Loyola Maryland (3-11, 3-5 Patriot League) at Michie Stadium on Friday.
Jackson Eicher led the Black Knights in goals for the second consecutive game as he buried six to tie the program record for goals in a single season with 51 goals in his senior campaign.
Hill Plunkett tied Eicher for points as he logged a career-high five assists and scored a goal himself in the third quarter to mark a career-high six points.
With that, the Black Knights also secured the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League Tournament and will host the semifinals and championship game at Michie Stadium. Hosting also comes with a bye into the semifinals.
Army won’t have to play until May 2, when it faces the lowest remaining seed from the quarterfinals. It’s possible that lowest remaining seed could be Navy.
The Midshipmen (8-6, 4-4) won their finale, beating Bucknell, 14-11, to secure the No. 6 seed in the tournament.
Navy will travel to No. 3 Lafayette on Tuesday, a game set for 7:30 p.m. If the Midshipmen win that game, they’ll face Army at 4 p.m. on May 2 in the quarterfinals.
Army beat Navy earlier this season, 12-11, in their only meeting.
2025 Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule
Quarterfinals – Tuesday, April 29 | Hosted by Higher Seed
No. 5 Colgate at No. 4 Lehigh, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
No. 6 Navy at No. 3 Lafayette, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
Semifinals – Friday, May 2 | Hosted by No. 1 Seed
Lowest-remaining seed at No. 1 Army West Point, 4:00 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Highest-remaining seed at No. 2 Boston University, 7:00 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Championship Game – Sunday, May 4 | Hosted by No. 1 Seed
Lowest-remaining seed vs. Highest-remaining seed, 11:30 a.m., CBS Sports Network