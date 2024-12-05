Army West Point Quarterback Bryson Daily Wins Manning Weekly Award
A day after he was named the American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year, Army West Point Black Knights star Bryson Daily was named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week after his performance against UTSA.
The Black Knights (10-1, 8-0 in American) are preparing to face the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 7-1) in the AAC title game on Friday at Michie Stadium, starting at 8 p.m. eastern. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
This isn’t the first time Daily has won the award. He was also recognized after his week six performance in Army's 42-7 win over Tulsa and his week eight performance in a 45-28 victory over East Carolina.
In Army’s 29-24 win over UTSA, which clinched a home game for the Black Knights, Daily ran for touchdowns on back-to-back drives, including his conference record-tying 25th rushing touchdown. He was also 10-of-17 passing with a season-high 190 yards and one touchdown.
Daily claimed the AAC offensive player of the year in Army’s first year in the conference. Entering Friday’s game, he has 860 yards passing with eight touchdowns and one interception, along with 1,348 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.
He has already set Army's single season record for touchdowns responsible for in a season, rushing touchdowns in a season, and rushing touchdowns in a single game.
Daily has also rushed for 100 yards in nine consecutive games, the most 100-yard games by an Army rusher in single-season history, breaking Mike Mayweather's 1990 record.
With one more rushing score Daily will have the record for most rushing touchdowns in AAC single-season history.
Daily is also a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award earlier this week, which is named for the Texas football legend.
He is eligible for the award because he is from the state of Texas. One of the qualifications to be considered is that the winner must have played football and graduated from a Texas High School and/or play at a four-year Division I Texas college.
Daily was a multi-sport athlete at Abernathy High School in Texas, which is just outside of Lubbock. There, he led Abernathy to a 12-2 record his senior year, as he had 2,175 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns, along with 1,355 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also played defense for the Class 3A school and was a two-time all-district MVP. He also competed in the discus.
Finalists will be selected and announced on Dec. 17. The winner will be announced at a banquet in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 22.