Army West Point Rushing Attack Faces Huge Challenge in Notre Dame Defense
The Army West Point Black Knights have used an elite running game to craft undefeated record so far, but they may be headed towards a brick wall against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this weekend.
In previewing the most important matchup for the Black Knights on offense, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick made the obvious choice in wondering how the run game will fare against an elite defense like the Fighting Irish.
Entering the contest, Army has the top rushing offense in the country by a wide margin. The Black Knights average 334.9 rushing yards per game, with the next highest being the Boise State Broncos (mostly Ashton Jeanty) at 268.6 yards.
It isn't just volume. Army averages 6.2 yards per rush. While that doesn't lead the nation, it is still top three. The volume, combined with that average, doesn't hurt.
Quarterback Bryson Daily has done most of the damage with 1,062 yards on his own despite missing a game. He hasn't finished under 100 yards since the first game of the year.
He is especially dangerous within scoring distance, accounting for 21 rushing touchdowns. That has him tied for second in the nation, once again behind Jeanty.
The toughest run defense Army has faced so far has been against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, which is just the 70th run defense in the country, allowing 149 yards per game.
The Black Knights had no issues running the ball on them, with 40 carries for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Daily was also a perfect 5-for-5 through the air for 140 yards and two more scores.
While Notre Dame doesn't have the best run defense in the country, the Fighting Irish are a significant jump from Tulsa.
The Fighting Irish have the 43rd ranked run defense in the country at 126.2 yards allowed per game. Notre Dame is a bit more efficient at stopping it per play, too, at just 3.52 yards per play.
Army and Notre Dame have a common opponent in the Navy Midshipmen, though Army hasn't faced the Middies yet, and won't until after the regular season. Notre Dame only gave up 14 points to Navy, due in part of forcing turnovers and good third-down defense.
The Midshipmen were able to operate on a fairly average basis on the ground, picking up 222 yards on over five yards a pop.
It'll be a big test for Army, but looks like one that is at least realistic for them to handle.