Army West Point Superstar Named Semifinalist for Earl Campbell Award
Army West Point Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily was one of 16 players named semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award earlier this week.
The award is named for the Texas football legend who grew up in Tyler, Texas, played his college football with the Longhorns and went on to fame with the Houston Oilers. He is a member of both the College Football and Pro Football halls of fame.
Daily and the Black Knights (9-1, 7-0 in American) are preparing to host UTSA on Saturday at Michie Stadium. Army has already clinched a berth in the AAC title game against Tulane on Dec. 6. After that, the Black Knights will face Navy in their annual rivalry game and play in a bowl game to be determined.
Daily, a senior, already has a record-setting 23 rushing touchdowns. He also has 1,207 rushing yards and 670 passing yards.
With Daily running the offense, the Black Knights are the No. 1 rushing team in the country at 322.1 yards per game. Army is also among the top teams in the country in time of possession.
He is eligible for the award because he is from the state of Texas. One of the qualifications to be considered is that the winner must have played football and graduated from a Texas High School and/or play at a four-year Division I Texas college.
Daily was a multi-sport athlete at Abernathy High School in Texas, which is just outside of Lubbock. There, he led Abernathy to a 12-2 record his senior year, as he had 2,175 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns, along with 1,355 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. He also played defense for the Class 3A school and was a two-time all-district MVP. He also competed in the discus.
His breakthrough season with Army was in 2023, when he played in 11 games and started 10 at quarterback. He rushed for a team-high 901 yards and seven touchdowns along with 913 passing yards with seven touchdowns. He became only the second Army quarterback to rush and pass for over 900 yards in a season
Finalists will be selected and announced on Dec. 17. The winner will be announced at a banquet in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 22.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.