Army West Point Women Outlast Air Force in Overtime Thriller
The Army West Point women’s basketball team outlasted Air Force in overtime, 57-51, on Friday in the Silver Star matchup.
The Black Knights (4-1) had to rally from six points down in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Army connected on back-to-back 3-pointers, the second by Fiona Hastick with 52 seconds, to send the game to an extra period.
Army outscored Air Force (3-1), 8-2, in overtime, with a lay-up by Soleil Montrose providing the Black Knights with the go-ahead score.
The Falcons’ six-point lead in regulation was the biggest for either team.
Montrose led Army with a career-high 15 points. Trinity Hardy scored 14 points and Camryn Tade set a career-high with nine rebounds and played 43 minutes.
Hardy also led the Black Knights with four steals and three assists.
Madison Smith led Air Force with 13 points, while Milahnie Perry scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists. Jayda McNabb had a team-high eight rebounds while JO Huntimer had a team-high five assists.
The Falcons shot 40% from the field and just 33.3% from the 3-point line. Air Force didn’t receive many opportunities at the free-throw line and were unable to cash them in, shooting 2-of-5.
Army shot just 35% from the field but 41% from the 3-point line 70% from the free-throw line (12-of-17). The Black Knights also scored 23 points off of 21 Air Force turnovers.
Army’s next five games are away from West Point, a trip that bleeds into December. It starts with a trip to Newark, N.J., to face NJIT on Wednesday, followed by a trip to UMass next Saturday.
Air Force returns home for its next two games, starting with a contest against UCCS on Tuesday. Then, UC San Diego faces the Falcons in Colorado Springs on Friday. Then Air Force heads to a tournament in Puerto Rico during Thanksgiving weekend.