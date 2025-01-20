Army West Point Wrestling Goes Home with Astounding Win Against American
The Army Black Knights took a commanding lead against American on Sunday afternoon, boosting their season record to 5-1 in dual matches. Against EIWA opponents, they maintain a perfect 3-0 record.
Sunday's dual in Washington, D.C. consisted of nine total wins, with Army dropping just one to American for a final score of 34-4. The action started at 165 lbs, making its way up to the heavy weights, then coming back down to the lightweights to cap off the evening.
Sophomore Gunner Filipowicz took the victory in the opening bout, keeping the Black Knights ahead of American early on in the duel. His performance mimicked that of his last duel, staying consistent in his natural talent. His Sunday afternoon win also marked his 20th win of the year.
Trae McDaniel is currently leading his team in wins with 21 for the year.
In the second bout, Dalton Harkins grabbed Army's second win in a sudden takedown. He represents the 174 lb class.
Moving up to the 184 lb class, Jakob Gilfoil won his match by fall, recording his first career dual match win. His teammate Wolfgang Frable picked up the fourth win by major decision, carrying the momentum through for Army.
The fifth bout saw an early-season rematch between American's Will Jarrell and Army's Lucas Stoddard. Stoddard walked away with another win by decision at 6-3.
The next three bouts were all victories for Army, with Charles Farmer, Ethan Berginc, and Richard Treanor all grabbing the wins. Farmer won his by fall, and the other two Black Knights won by decision.
Army's only defeat on the day came from a major decision in favor of American against Zach Keal. His opponent, Gage Owen, won in an 11-0 decision. Sunday was Keal's dual debut.
To secure the overwhelming win, Dakota Morris capped off the day with a win by decision (2-0) against Jack Nies.
Army's commanding win will carry the team into their next dual against Bucknell. The Black Knights will kick this dual off in Lewisburg, Pa. next Sunday afternoon.