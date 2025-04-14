Army Women’s Lacrosse Claims Star Series Point over Arch-Rival Navy
What shaped up as a battle between Top 25 teams turned into a match that one team was able to run away with this weekend at West Point.
The Army West Point Black Knights women’s lacrosse team defeated the Navy Midshipmen, 17-12, in a match that is part of the two schools’ annual “Star Series” rivalry.
The victory clinched the overall Star Series for Army with a 14-12 score, marking the first time since 2013-14 that Army has won the series outright.
The No. 24 Black Knights (10-2, 5-1 in Patriot League) claimed a star point with the win the same day the Army men beat the Navy men in overtime. The No. 20 Midshipmen (9-5, 4-2 in Patriot League) found themselves in rally mode the entire match after Army took a 7-1 lead in after the first quarter.
Gabrielle Mirak started the onslaught by scoring the Black Knights’ first goal in the first minute of the contest at Michie Stadium.
Ryan Remaly gave Army a 2-0 lead, followed by goals from Allison Reilly and Brigid Duffy to make it 4-0 midway. Army poured it on with goals from Mirak and Reilly, followed by a tally from Chloe Garrett.
As Army’s defense held Navy to five shots in the first 15 minutes and forced five turnovers, Taylor Miles ended the Black Knights’ scoring run late in the first quarter.
The Midshipmen did what they could to try and cut the margin, but the Black Knights had another great third quarter, scoring four goal and holding Navy to just one score, making the Midshipmen’s fourth-quarter rally cosmetic.
Reilly led the Black Knights with six goals and eight points while Duffy had an all-around stellar game with four ground balls, four caused turnovers and nine draw controls to go along with two points.
Lindsey Serafine made nine saves in goal for the Black Knights to earn her third career win over the Midshipmen.
Seven Midshipmen combined for 12 goals, including five that finished with multiple scores — Alyssa Chung, Tori DiCarlo, Emma Kennedy, Mikayla Williams, and Ava Yovino had two goals each. Emily Messinese and Miles scored one goal.
DiCarlo and Kennedy added two assists each with Chung and Messinese were also credited with helpers.
Army heads to Holy Cross for a Wednesday Patriot League contest, while Navy heads to Lehigh on Wednesday.