Army Women's Basketball Bounces Back With Statement Win Over Lafayette
The Army Black Knights (12-3, 4-1 conference) were able to rebound from their poor showing on Jan 12. to record a statement road win against Lafayette (4-12, 1-4) early on Wednesday.
While this is a game that Army should have won considering they were second in the Patriot League standings and Lafayette is towards the bottom, the Black Knights were bludgeoned at home against Lehigh (14-2, 3-1) just three days ago when they lost, 90-51.
Those types of defeats can cause teams to spiral, but Army avoided that with their, 74-65, win against Lafayette.
This was a game the Black Knights dominated from tip.
After the Leopards scored first to take a 2-0 lead, Army answered back with a made 3-pointer and never relinquished the lead.
It was a seesaw affair early on, but the Black Knights got some separation with just over 2:30 remaining in the first quarter when they took a five-point lead on a deep shot from Fiona Hastick. That allowed them to close on a 9-0 run and head into the second period with a 23-12 lead.
Lafayette kept trying to claw their way back into the game at different times, but Army always had an answer.
Much of that had to do with their efficient shooting performance from the field.
Army shot 49.1% (28-57) for the afternoon, but was a staggering 55.6% from 3-point range (15-27). They held the Leopards to 44.8% from the field (26-58) and 39.1% from deep (9-23).
Hastick led the way for the Black Knights with a game-high 20 points. She also pulled in six rebounds, had four assists, three blocks and two steals, but did turn the ball over seven times.
Three others joined her in double figures. Reese Ericson scored 15 points, Trinity Hardy had 14 and Camryn Tade put in 13 while also finishing with 10 rebounds to secure a double-double.
Army is now tied for first in the conference after previously undefeated Navy dropped their Wednesday afternoon contest.
The Black Knights will be back in action on Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. ET against Boston University (7-8, 1-3).