Army Women's Basketball Drops Massive Home Game Against Holy Cross
Army (13-4, 5-2 conference) was set for a massive showdown against Holy Cross (13-5, 6-1) on Wednesday afternoon.
With both teams entering this contest at the top of the Patriot League standings, this was a great opportunity for the Black Knights to keep themselves tied for first.
But, Army wasn't able to do that on their home floor, falling to Holy Cross, 61-52.
The game began as expected when two of the premier programs in the conference face each other. Both teams were trading baskets to start, exchanging ties and lead changes for the first eight-and-a-half minutes of the first quarter.
The Black Knights were able to gain some separation with a 5-0 run to close out the period and take a 15-10 lead.
Army did a good job of staving off Holy Cross in the second quarter, and despite the Crusaders outscoring them by a score of 10-7, they went into the locker room up 22-20 at halftime.
However, that was the last time the Black Knights were in the lead.
Coming out of the break, it was all Holy Cross, moving in front for good at the 6:10 mark in the third quarter.
Army was outscored 41-30 in the second half as they couldn't continue their two-game winning streak that saw them win twice on the road last week.
It was a tough shooting performance for the Black Knights, finishing the contest by going 34.6% from the field (18-52) and 35.3% from deep (6-17).
Fiona Hastick was the only starter who finished in double digits with 13 points, although she was joined by Brooke Wilson who had 11 off the bench.
Meanwhile, four Holy Cross starters reached the double-figure plateau, something that helped them win this massive matchup between two of the best teams in the conference.
Army will look to bounce back on Sunday in their rivalry game against Navy (14-4, 6-1).
The game will be played at Christl Arena with tip off set for 1 p.m. ET with the broadcast on CBS Sports Network.