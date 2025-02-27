Back-to-Back Losses Dooms Army's Outside Hope of Winning Patriot League
Army has never won a Patriot League regular season title, and that drought will officially continue beyond this campaign.
It would have been an outside shot for the Black Knights to finish atop the standings, but after they upset American University on Feb. 19, they gave themselves a chance for some late-season magic if they won their remaining three contests.
Unfortunately, Army has dropped two in a row.
Facing their biggest challenge remaining on the schedule, the Black Knights were blown out on the road by Bucknell, a team that is surging and is now tied for first place after winning their fifth game in a row against Loyola on Wednesday.
Army had a chance to bounce back against Lafayette on Tuesday, but they suffered their second consecutive loss which officially eliminated them from title contention.
The absence of Josh Scovens from these two games did the team no favors, especially since he was coming into his own late in the season and was forming a dynamic duo with their star guard Jalen Rucker.
Injuries happen, but it was unfortunate that one occurred to such a key player at this stage of the year.
Army has to hope he'll be back for the conference tournament which gets underway on March 4.
Right now, the Black Knights currently sit third in the conference standings, tied with Colgate at 10-7 in conference play which could make things interesting when it comes to seeding.
Both the third and fourth seeded teams get automatic byes into the quarterfinals, so nothing really changes on that front. But with the third seed playing the sixth, and the fourth facing the fifth seed, there could be matchup implications with Boston University and Navy being the two teams Army would have to face.
This season, the Black Knights have lost both contests to the Midshipmen while they split with the Terriers.
That's looking ahead, though.
First things first, Army has to win their finale against Lehigh on March 1 to secure a top four seed so they can host their tournament matchup.
Based on the way they played without Scovens during the last two contests which cost them a shot at the regular season title, that could be a tall task.