BREAKING: Navy Men's Basketball Star Returning for Senior Season
The Navy Midshipmen men's basketball team got some massive news on Friday, as rising senior and Patriot League leading scorer Austin Benigni announced he will return for his senior season with the program.
This comes after Benigni entered his name into the transfer portal on March 24th following his selection to the all-Patriot League first team. This was naturally a huge blow for a team that came a game away from making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998.
After taking some time to weigh his options, Benigni eventually decided to stay with the Midshipmen and removed his name from the transfer portal.
Benigni is coming off his best season at Navy after leading the Patriot League in scoring with 18.8 points per game. He also led the team in assists with 4.3 per game.
The dynamic guard was the focal point of a Midshipmen offense that advanced all the way to the Patriot League tournament finals, where their season unfortunately came to an end at the hands of the American University Eagles.
Navy lost that matchup 74-52, missing out on an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Perhaps that unfinished business motivated Benigni to return to the Midshipmen rather than latch on with another school for his final collegiate season.
With his leading scorer back in the fold for one final run, head coach Jon Perry will be looking to break the school's lengthy postseason drought, while Benigni will have a chance to further cement his legacy in the history of Navy basketball.