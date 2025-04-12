Armed Forces Sports

BREAKING: Navy Men's Basketball Star Returning for Senior Season

The Navy Midshipmen men's basketball team just got some of the best news they've recieved all year.

Jacob Moss

Dec 15, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard Austin Benigni (1) celebrates after making a three-pointer during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum.
Dec 15, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard Austin Benigni (1) celebrates after making a three-pointer during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Navy Midshipmen men's basketball team got some massive news on Friday, as rising senior and Patriot League leading scorer Austin Benigni announced he will return for his senior season with the program.

This comes after Benigni entered his name into the transfer portal on March 24th following his selection to the all-Patriot League first team. This was naturally a huge blow for a team that came a game away from making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998.

After taking some time to weigh his options, Benigni eventually decided to stay with the Midshipmen and removed his name from the transfer portal.

Benigni is coming off his best season at Navy after leading the Patriot League in scoring with 18.8 points per game. He also led the team in assists with 4.3 per game.

The dynamic guard was the focal point of a Midshipmen offense that advanced all the way to the Patriot League tournament finals, where their season unfortunately came to an end at the hands of the American University Eagles.

Navy lost that matchup 74-52, missing out on an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Perhaps that unfinished business motivated Benigni to return to the Midshipmen rather than latch on with another school for his final collegiate season.

With his leading scorer back in the fold for one final run, head coach Jon Perry will be looking to break the school's lengthy postseason drought, while Benigni will have a chance to further cement his legacy in the history of Navy basketball.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jacob Moss
JACOB MOSS

Georgia native and avid Atlanta sports fan who has lived in the Charlotte area for the past eight years. Got started writing about sports for my middle school paper and haven’t stopped since. Graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and proud 49er. Passionate sports writer who has covered everything from high school soccer to the NFL for several prominent outlets including the Charlotte Observer, ESPN, and the Carolina Panthers. Also covered the South Carolina Gamecocks football program as the lead beat writer for Last Word on College Football, and was a contributing writer for several other notable online publications such as Yardbarker. Lives and breathes sports and will watch whatever is on or in season. Favorite teams include the Braves, Hawks, Falcons, and Georgia Bulldogs. Massive Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy fan on the PGA Tour

Home/News