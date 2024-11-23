Can Army West Point Run Defense Slow Down Dominant Notre Dame Rushers?
The Army West Point Black Knights have their biggest game yet this weekend against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and with it comes one of their biggest tests yet.
In previewing what to watch for when the Irish have the ball, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker highlighted their rushing attack.
Notre Dame has one of the top rushing offenses in the country, but the Black Knights run defense may be even better. It will make for one of the more entertaining strength vs. strength matchups of the weekend across the country.
The Irish currently hold the No. 11 ground attack in the nation, averaging 216.7 yards per game at an efficient six yards a pop. That is tied for fourth in the country with the UCF Golden Knights.
While running back Jeremiyah Love gets most of the publicity in that offense, it's really a three-headed attack.
Love leads the way as the big, 6-foot running back has 720 yards on the season with 12 rushing touchdowns. He doesn't do it with great consistency, though. He has at least one touchdown in every game, but has finished with 60 yards or less five times.
Quarterback Riley Leonard, whom Notre Dame brought over from the Duke Blue Devils in the transfer portal, has continued being a massive threat on the ground as well as through the air.
He has 641 rushing yards, with sacks counting against him, and a team-leading 13 scores. He has a large frame and can be hard to bring down, not to mention the looming threat of him breaking a big one. He has a rush of 10 or more yards in every game this season.
Jadarian Price is their change-of-pace back with an impressive 7.3 yards per carry.
Army has a stout run defense that should be up to the task, though. It currently ranks third in the nation. The Black Knights allow just 82.6 yards per game. Some of that has to do with dominating time of possession on offense. But Army is efficient against the run, allowing just 3.24 yards per attempt.
The Black Knights have not faced an offense as prolific as the Irish this season. Army's toughest matchup came against the No. 64 ranked Florida Atlantic Owls back in their second game of the year.
The Black Knights shut them down for just 42 yards on 17 rushes. This will be a massive step up. It will also serve as a nice training ground for the game against the Navy Midshipmen.