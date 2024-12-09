CBS Sports Extends Army-Navy Television Agreement For 10 More Years
CBS Sports has secured its place as the enduring home of one of college football's most storied and patriotic rivalries, announcing a new 10-year agreement to broadcast the Army-Navy game through 2038.
This extension ensures that CBS will continue its uninterrupted coverage of "America’s Game," a tradition that began in 1996.
The announcement by CBS Sports President & CEO David Berson, alongside Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen athletic directors Mike Buddie and Chet Gladchuk, reinforces the network’s commitment to showcasing not just a football game but an enduring symbol of honor, service, and national pride.
Few events in sports transcend the competition itself, and the Army-Navy game stands in that rare echelon. Each December, the game serves as a poignant reminder of the dedication and sacrifice of the cadets and midshipmen who will go on to serve the nation.
CBS has consistently framed the matchup with reverence, highlighting the march-on traditions, the camaraderie, and the stories behind the athletes who represent their academies on the national stage. As Gladchuk put it, CBS portrays the event as "more than just a football contest" but an embodiment of patriotism and the purity of amateurism.
The extended agreement cements CBS’s role in preserving and amplifying this iconic rivalry. The network’s coverage will continue to feature multiplatform broadcasting on CBS and Paramount+, along with live pregame segments such as the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets march-on.
Additionally, week-long archival programming and encore presentations of the game on CBS Sports Network will celebrate the history and tradition of this historic series. This comprehensive approach ensures the game’s cultural significance resonates with audiences beyond the gridiron.
For CBS, the extension is as much about storytelling as it is about football. Berson emphasized the privilege of documenting the journeys of cadets and midshipmen, noting that "America’s Game is special and has always been about more than football."
The network's long-standing dedication has woven the Army-Navy game into the fabric of American sports culture, with this agreement guaranteeing it remains a December fixture for years to come.
This year’s edition, the 125th meeting between the two academies, will be played on December 14 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. With Army at 11-1 and Navy at 8-3, the stakes are as high as ever, but the extension ensures the rivalry’s legacy will endure, reaching new generations through CBS’s lens.