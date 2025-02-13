Central Michigan's Hiring of Former Army Football Coach Receives Solid Grade
The Army West Point Black Knights football team had the most successful season in program history in 2024.
They won 12 games, including an American Athletic Conference championship in their first year as a member of the league. Their campaign was capped off with a victory in the Independence Bowl over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
Quarterback Bryson Daily won the AAC Player of the Year Award, as he led the conference with 310 rushing attempts and 1,659 yards. He scored 32 touchdowns on the ground, which was the most in the country.
Army had the most potent rushing attack in the nation, averaging 300.5 yards per game. Joining Daily in surpassing the 1,000-yard mark was running back Kanye Udoh, who handled 179 carries for 1,117 yards and 10 scores.
The Black Knights were dominant in the trenches, as their offensive line had the same five players start all 14 games played in 2024.
Their performance was recognized at the end of the year when left tackle Connor Finucane, left guard Bill Katsigiannis, center Brady Small, right guard Paolo Gennarelli and right tackle Lucas Scott were given the Joe Moore Award that recognizes the best offensive line group in college football.
There were several personal accolades earned by the players who deserved all of the recognition they received.
The architect of that dominance in the trenches was offensive line coach Matt Drinkall, who won’t be returning to the program in 2025.
That is because he was hired by the Central Michigan Chippewas to become their next head coach.
He will be replacing Jim McElwain, who was head coach for six seasons but opted to retire after the 2024 campaign.
It was a hire that Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports thought highly of by giving it a solid “B-” grade.
He believes Drinkall will bring some energy to a program that is in desperate need of some.
“Drinkall brings sizzle to CMU, and CMU definitely needs sizzle. The program continues to be under investigation regarding the Connor Stalions affair. Jim McElwain retired. Drinkall spent six years on the Army staff, the last two as offensive line coach. Offensive line is the essence of that program. Drinkall's only head coaching experience is at Kansas Wesleyan six years ago. The MAC is definitely about hiring young coaches on the come. Drinkall, 42, is definitely that,” Dodd wrote.
Drinkall will have his work cut out for him.
The Chippewas have finished with record under .500 in three straight years.
But, he has a lot of qualities needed to help turn a program around. His experience with offensive lines should give Central Michigan improvement in the trenches right away to rebuild the offense’s foundation.