Colin Ramos Leads Six Navy Midshipmen on All-ECAC Football Team
Colin Ramos led six Navy Midshipmen football players on the All-ECAC FBS football team, which was released on Thursday.
Along with Ramos, a linebacker, the other Midshipmen were fullback Alex Tecza, offensive lineman Connor McMahon, defensive lineman Landon Robinson, defensive back Dashaun Peele and punter Riley Riethman.
Navy (9-3) is coming off an emotional 35-13 win over Army West Point in the annual Army-Navy game and is preparing for the Armed Forces Bowl later this month against Oklahoma.
Earlier this season, Ramos and Robinson were named all-American Athletic Conference first team, while Peele and Riethman were named second-team. McMahon was named honorable mention.
Ramos has had an exceptional season, with 117 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and four quarterback hurries. He was coming off a 2023 campaign in which he was also named all-AAC first team and was named Navy’s MVP by the Annapolis Touchdown Club.
Tecza has rushed for 533 yards and seven touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns.
McMahon has provided great blocking for Tecza and the rest of the offense. Navy is averaging 249.3 rushing yards per game, the seventh-best average in FBS and the program's best since 2019 when it averaged a school-record 360.5 rushing yards per game.
Robinson is coming off an Army game in which he posted a career-high 13 tackles and forced a fumble as the Midshipmen held the Black Knights to just 113 yards rushing and 178 yards of total offense.
Robinson also ran 29 yards on a fake punt in the fourth quarter that took away what little hope Army still had of winning the game.
Peele is tied for third in the nation and leads Navy with five interceptions, and earlier this season he became the first Midshipman in program history to return two interceptions for a touchdown in a single game. His interception against Army set up Navy’s second touchdown.
Riethman has had a monster season and career for the Midshipmen. His 44.4-yard career punting average is the best in Navy history and he owns four of the five best single-game performances in program history. This season he is averaging 45.7 yards per punt, eighth-best in the nation. If he maintains it after the bowl game it would be a school record for a single season.
