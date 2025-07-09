EA Sports College Football 26 Predicts Another Solid Campaign for Navy Midshipmen
The Navy Midshipmen football program is coming off a solid campaign in 2024, where they finished 10-3 and won a bowl game. Now the question becomes, can they do it again?
EA Sports College Football 26 was just recently released, which means that fans can finally get a hands-on look at this year's squad.
Using the dynasty mode, a simulation was done to see what the game thought would happen for the Midshipmen this year. The results were another quality season.
Navy finished with a 9-4 record, their last win coming against the Air Force Falcons in the Hawai'i Bowl. That would be the first time since 2014 and 2015 that the Midshipmen would win back-to-back bowl games.
More News: Army Football Returns Record-Setting Defenders for League Title Defense
In this simulation, Navy went undefeated against the other military academies. They beat the Falcons twice and then won the Army-Navy Game by a score of 24-7.
Perhaps the biggest win of the season came in Week 11 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, taking that by one point in a 36-35 thriller. That would break a seven-game Irish win streak.
Senior Midshipmen quarterback Blake Horvath completed 7-of-14 passing attempts in that one for 99 yards and two touchdowns. He also picked up 95 yards on the ground.
It was senior running back Brandon Chatman who made the difference with 141 rushing yards and a score.
The losses came from the UAB Blazers, North Texas Mean Green, USF Bulls and Memphis Tigers. No game was a complete blowout, as Navy put together a nice year.
More News: Air Force Aims To Carry End of Season Momentum Into Upcoming Campaign
Both Chatman and fellow senior Alex Tecza logged over 1,000 yards on the ground with at least 10 touchdowns each. That would be the first time since 2017 that a pair of Midshipmen rushers were able to do that.
Horvath completed 57% of his passes for 887 yards with 10 touchdowns to just one interception. On the ground, he rushed the ball 158 times for 673 yards and nine more scores.
Over on the defensive side of the ball, junior linebacker Job Grant led the team with 86 tackles, with six going for a loss and 1.5 sacks. That would be a fantastic first full year of contribution for Grant.
Senior defensive linemen Luke Pirris and Landon Robinson both had disruptive seasons.
Pirris led the team with 13 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. Robinson led the team with 4.5 sacks while picking up 12 total tackles for a loss.
Ben Purvis, Cam Nichols, Chatman and Robinson all made All-Conference teams.
While it was technically a win less than they picked up last year, this would still be a great season for Navy football.
For more Armed Forces news, head over to Armed Forces Sports On SI.