EA Sports College Football 26 Predicts Step Back For Army Black Knights
The Army West Point Black Knights had a fantastic 2024 campaign led by a Heisman candidate in Bryson Daily. With him gone, it could be hard to replicate that success.
EA Sports College Football 26 recently released and with it, fans get their first glimpse at the Black Knights team for this season.
Using the game's dynasty mode, it's possible to undergo a simulation of the 2025 campaign for a prediction on how things might turn out. This did not lead to great results for Army.
After going 12-2 and winning the AAC in 2024, the Black Knights went just 4-8 and finished 11th in the conference.
They lost their games against both the Navy Midshipmen and Air Force Falcons, but they were by one score each.
It ended up being a much tougher field in the American than it was a year ago, as nine different schools ended up with double-digit wins.
In the end, the step up in competition ended up being too much for Army to overcome with the roster shakeup they had to deal with as well.
With Daily gone, senior passer Dewayne Coleman stepped up to take the starting job. He completed 52% of his passes for 846 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Coleman also ran the ball for 491 yards with three more scores.
Daily wasn't the only major contributor to last year's offense that left, though. Kanye Udoh, who ran for over 1,000 yards last year, transferred to the Arizona State Sun Devils and left a massive hole in the running back room.
Senior running back Hayden Reed led the team in rushing this time around and was a big play machine.
Despite having just 98 carries, he picked up 854 yards with five touchdowns. He had 14 rushes of 20 yards or more. A whopping 512 of his yards came after contact.
Jake Rendina and Briggs Bartosh also had solid seasons with at least 660 yards and six touchdowns each.
Linebacker Kalib Fortner was ultra-productive on the defensive side of the ball, picking up 102 tackles on the year. He also picked up five tackles for a loss.
One of the main reasons that the defensive side of the ball struggled was the lack of a pass rush. Isaiah Birl and Eric Ford tied for the team lead in sacks with just two apiece.
Fortner and center Brady Small were the lone representatives for the Black Knights on the All-AAC teams.
