Emily Fink Ends Her Time With Army Track and Field as One of Its Most Elite Athletes
The Army Black Knights are saying goodbye to one of the best female athletes their track and field program has ever seen; Emily Fink.
Fink earned a spot to compete at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore. in the hammer throw. After three attempts, her best mark was 62.20 meters, per the official Army website, which brought her just shy of earning Second Team All-America honors this season.
Unfortunately, Fink had two stellar throws on her first two attempts, but they didn't count after it was deemed she fouled. They challenged the call on her 68-meter toss, but the call upheld and she received a "no-mark."
During her four-year stint as a Cadet, she was First Team All-Patriot League three separate times for the outdoor season. By the conclusion of her indoor career, she had a First-Team selection and two Second Team selections.
Her debut to the outdoor championships was last year in 2024.
At the conclusion of the biggest competition of the year, she was named an NCAA Outdoor All-American. Fink was recognized as this year’s Women’s AAA Award winner for her collegiate career postseason accolades.
Mike Smith, Director of Track and Field/Cross Country, was emotional at the departure of his star.
"She set records that will stand for a long time, she won a U20 USA championship, multiple Star Meet titles, and multiple Patriot League titles. But most importantly, she set a new standard of excellence for other Army Track and Field women to follow. She made everyone around her better. We will miss her." Smith stated after she finished her final competition.
Fink not only holds records for both indoor and outdoor shot put for the Army, but also the outdoor hammer throw.
These are not only etched into the record book for the Cadets, but the Patriot League as well.
Fink may not compete again for the university, but she will forever be remembered.
It wasn’t just her athletic ability that people noticed; she was a leader and set standards that her teammates and coaches will always remember.
