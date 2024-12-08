Everything Army West Point Black Knights Accomplished By Beating Tulane
Friday night was a big night for the Army West Point Black Knights football team.
By beating the Tulane Green Wave, the Black Knights (11-1) won the first conference championship in program history. The 35-14 victory capped off an undefeated run through eight AAC games and a title game.
There is still more for Army to accomplish. With next Saturday’s game against Navy, followed by a bowl game, the Black Knights could reach 13 wins, which they have never done before.
But, for now, here are all the things Army accomplished with Friday’s victory.
It was just the second 11-win season in school history, with the other coming in 2018. Both 11-wins seasons have come under current head coach Jeff Monken.
Army now has four 10-win seasons in program history (1996, 2017, 2018, and 2024), three of the four coming under Monken.
Army became the third straight first-time winner of the conference. That follows Tulane in 2022 and SMU last season. The Mustangs are now in the ACC.
It marked the sixth time this season that Army rushed for over 300 yards as a team.
Quarterback Bryson Daily, who was named the game’s most outstanding player, managed several accomplishments with his performance with his 126-yard, four-touchdown rushing performance.
Daily broke the record for most rushing touchdowns in a season in AAC history with his first touchdown run of the game (26) and finished the game with 29 touchdown runs with two games left. His rushing touchdowns total is tied with Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty for the FBS lead.
His four touchdown runs gave him a ninth straight game with two or more rushing touchdowns in a game. He also has five games with three or more touchdown runs.
Running back Kanye Udoh passed 1,000 rushing yards for the season with a 158-yard performance. He and Daily are the third pair and the first since 2012 in Army program history to each rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. Udoh is also the third sophomore to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and he now has five 100-yard rushing games in 2024 and seven for his career.
Friday was also the fourth time this season that Daily and Udoh each had 100 rushing yards in the same game. Udoh scored his 10th touchdown, making he and Daily the first pair to score 10 or more touchdowns in the same game since 2018. They’re just the fourth Black Knights duo to do it.
Finally, Army finished a perfect 6-0 at home in the regular season and extended it to 7-0 with the conference title game at Michie Stadium. It is the fourth time under Monken (2017, 2018, 2020) that Army was perfect at Michie.