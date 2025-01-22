Former Air Force Falcons Baseball Star’s One-of-a-Kind Rookie Card Found
Former Air Force Falcons pitching phenom Paul Skenes took the baseball world by storm during the 2024 season.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates, who were in desperate need of some star power. The flame-throwing righty has certainly provided that, as it didn’t take long for him to make his professional debut.
After only 12 starts in the Minor Leagues, he was called up and immediately began living up to the massive expectations that were placed on him.
As the first overall pick, he is expected to be the face of the franchise, someone to build around for years to come. Not only does Skenes look capable of handling that pressure, but he is already cementing himself among the best pitchers in baseball.
Skenes transferred from Air Force to LSU, helping to set himself up to be drafted by the Pirates after held the Tigers to a national championship.
Because of his star power and instant success, his rookie card was one of the most sought-after collectibles in recent history.
Hobbyists have been looking high and low for the 2024 Topps Chrome Update Rookie Debut Patch card, a uniquely rare one-of-one item featuring Skenes’ signature and a piece of his uniform from when he debuted for the Pirates against the Chicago Cubs on May 11 at PNC Park.
They can stop searching, as the card has been discovered by an 11-year-old boy in California, per Topps's official account on X.
This is a life-changing pull for the boy, as the card could be worth an incredible amount of money given how dominant Skenes has been to this point and how good he is projected to be.
A PSA 9 graded card for Tampa Bay Rays star youngster Junior Caminero fetched $66,000 when it was sold on Dec. 20, per Larry Holder of The Athletic. Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz’s Rookie Debut Patch card was graded as a PSA 10 and is expected to sell for even more.
The Skenes card is going to sell for more than either of them, if it goes to auction at all.
There is a standing offer from Pittsburgh for the card that they reaffirmed after it was announced that it had been found.
The Pirates are offering two season tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years, a softball game for 30 people to be held at PNC Park with coaching from the team’s alumni and a unique spring training experience that includes meeting Skenes and two autographed jerseys.
His girlfriend, social media sensation and LSU Tigers star gymnast Livvy Dunne, has offered the chance to sit with her in a suite at a game should they give the card to the organization.