Former Air Force Falcons Pitcher, Pittsburgh Pirates Star Named Top-5 MLB Starter
A former Air Force Falcons pitcher has already become one of the best professional baseball players at his position at the MLB level after just one season.
The MLB Network has released their newest edition of the top 10 players at each position entering 2025. Former Falcons star turned Pittsburgh Pirates superstar, Paul Skenes, was named the fourth-best starting pitcher in baseball.
Skenes, preparing for his second Major League campaign, is coming off of a season that saw him win the NL Rookie of the Year award and finish third in Cy Young voting.
For him to already be so high in the positional rankings is a true honor and speaks to the dominance he has already displayed early in his career.
The 22-year-old posted an incredible 1.96 ERA last season with 11.5 K/9 and 0.947 WHIP. Even though he entered the year with endless hype surrounding him, he likely surpassed the expectations that were put on him.
He is already likely the best former Air Force Academy member to play in MLB. Griffin Jax and Zach Reks are the only other two.
Jax has been doing it for longer professionally, though, and is coming off of a 2.03 ERA out of the bullpen in his own right last season. While he has had an impressive start to his MLB career, it is hard to argue Skenes isn't the top alum.
Skenes was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft after leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship in his one year there.
The flamethrower started his collegiate career with the Falcons as both an overwhelming pitcher and a power-hitter at the plate.
He started 15 games in 2022 and had a 2.73 ERA with 10.1 K/9. That same season, he posted a .314/.412/.634 slash line with 13 home runs.
When he decided to go to the Tigers, he switched to full-time pitching.
That may have been the right choice, though, seeing how quickly he has mastered the art.