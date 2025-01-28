Former Air Force Falcons Star Pitcher Gets Cover of 'MLB The Show 25' Video Game
The Air Force Falcons deserve some credit for helping mold star pitcher Paul Skenes into the player he is today.
Before becoming a collegiate star with the LSU Tigers and being selected No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft, he was carving up hitters in the Mountain West Conference for Air Force.
He has not stopped dominating at every stop along the way, already cementing his status as one of the best starting pitchers in the game.
As if his star wasn’t big enough, it is only going to grow now that he has been officially named the cover athlete for the MLB The Show 25 video game.
Skenes will be joined by Baltimore Orioles star shortstop Gunnar Henderson and Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz on the cover of this year’s game, making this the first time more than one player is on the cover.
They will be following in the footsteps of some incredibly talented players, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays was on last year’s cover. Before that, stars such as Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Francisco Tatis Jr. and Ken Griffey Jr. were featured.
It is quite an honor for the former Falcons star to receive, as he put together one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in MLB history.
Despite making his debut on only May 11, Skenes was named the starting pitcher for the National League in the All-Star game in July. He took home the Rookie of the Year Award and finish third in the Cy Young voting as well.
All of that recognition was deserved since he was incredible during his 23 starts.
Across 133 innings, he recorded an 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts. His advanced stats were pristine as well, as he is already arguably the best starting pitcher in the game.
Henderson had an incredible 2024 campaign himself, finishing fourth in the American League MVP voting behind Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Juan Soto. He took home the Rookie of the Year Award in 2023 and is set to be the centerpiece of the Orioles lineup for years to come.
De La Cruz is one of the most electrifying players in baseball with his incredible athleticism. He led the MLB with 67 stolen bases last season, adding 36 doubles, 10 triples and 25 home runs as the foundation of what the Reds hope is a productive era of performance on the field for the team.