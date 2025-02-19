Former Air Force Falcons Star Pitcher Meets U.S. Army Veteran At Spring Training
A former Air Force Falcons standout pitcher has taken the MLB by storm over the last calendar year, but he hasn't let his newfound superstardom get to his head.
In a video shared to social media by the official Pittsburgh Pirates account, Paul Skenes - who spent the first two years of his outstanding college career at Air Force before transferring to the LSU Tigers - took some time at Pirates spring training in Bradenton, FL to meet with U.S. Army Veteran Hugh Morgan and his family.
Skenes spoke with Morgan about his time at the academy, and Morgan shared with the right-hander that he's a big fan of his due to the military background aspect.
During his two years for the Falcons, Skenes was named a first-team All-American and won the 2022 John Olerud Award as the best two-way player in college baseball, mashing at the plate as well as carving up batters on the mound before making the full-time switch to pitching.
In 2022, he was already one of the best pitchers in all of college baseball with a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 85.2 innings over 15 starts, but when he arrived to LSU, he left no doubt with an absolutely dominant season which saw him help the Tigers win the 2023 National Championship.
In 19 starts, Skenes posted a scorching 1.69 ERA with 209 strikeouts in just 122.2 innings pitched, making hitters look foolish on the way to being named National Player of the Year and the most outstanding player of the College World Series.
After being drafted No. 1 overall by Pittsburgh, Skenes made just seven starts in Triple-A before being called up and continuing that same level of supremacy with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts and an 11-3 record on his way to being named National League Rookie of the Year.
For as good as Skenes has been over the last several seasons going back to his days at Air Force, it's a scary thought for the rest of baseball that he could only continue to get better and have a chance to establish himself as one of the best on the planet and one of the best former service academy athletes in history.
Falcons fans will continue to monitor his career with great interest as Skenes gets ready to begin his second MLB season making military personnel around the world proud.