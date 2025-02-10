Former Air Force Falcons Star Pitcher Receives Massive Praise From College Coaches
The Air Force Falcons don’t have the longest track record when it comes to student-athletes, but they can stake a claim to one of the biggest stars in baseball currently: Paul Skenes.
The No. 1 pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft started his collegiate career in Colorado Springs, pitching there for two years before moving on to the LSU Tigers and truly breaking out.
Just as the case has been at every stop of his baseball career, Skenes was dominant with the Falcons.
He made 33 appearances, 15 of which were starts, throwing 112.1 innings with 126 strikeouts. Only 40 runs were scored against him and 34 of them were earned.
His production went to another level with LSU, where he made 19 starts and tossed 122.2 innings, strikeout out an eye-popping 209 batters while registering a miniscule 1.69 ERA.
Pitching in SEC, Skenes faced some high-end talent that proved to be no match for him. One of the teams he went up against was the South Carolina Gamecocks, whose coach, Paul Mainieri, had some major praise to share for for the former Air Force star.
“I would love to go with Aaron Nola (LSU), but I might have to go with Paul Skenes (LSU),” Mainieri said when asked about who the best college pitcher was that he has seen, via Mitch Light of The Athletic.
He wasn’t the only SEC coach to agree on Skenes, as Florida Gators Kevin O’Sullivan also picked the Falcons former ace.
Brian O’Connor, the coach of the Virigina Cavaliers, had two answers; Stephen Strasburg of the San Diego State Aztecs and Skenes.
“So I would say him and then Paul Skenes, Air Force and LSU. It’s easy to say that now with the year that he had in the big leagues, but what that guy did in that one season at LSU was pretty special,” O’Connor said.
It could not have been fun for those coaches to game plan for matchups against the Air Force product. How are teenagers going to fair against such a talented pitcher when some of the best baseball players in the world are being blown away with regularity.
Skenes’s dominance in college was impressive and it hasn’t stopped even at the Major League level.
He put together one of the most dominant rookie campaigns in baseball history, starting the 2024 MLB All-Star Game after only 11 starts, winning the Rookie of the Year Award and finishing third in the Cy Young Award voting.