Former Air Force Falcons Star Pitcher Reveals His Goals for Second Year in MLB
The Air Force Falcons don’t have many players who have reached the Major Leagues from their program. But, arguably the best pitcher in baseball currently started his collegiate career with the academy.
In 2021 and 2022, Paul Skenes was dominating on the mound for the Falcons before transferring to the LSU Tigers, where he emerged as a legitimate superstar.
His dominance there led to the Pittsburgh Pirates selecting him No. 1 overall in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft. After only 12 Minor League starts, he was up with the big league club, showcasing his incredible talent.
Despite not making his debut until May 11, 2024, he performed at such a high level that he was selected as the National League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star game. It was a distinction he certainly earned, as he is already one of the best players in the sport.
Skenes finished third in the Cy Young voting, 19th in the MVP voting and was named the NL Rookie of the Year in his historic campaign.
He ended up making 23 starts, going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA across 133 innings. 170 strikeouts were recorded as he consistently blew away opponents, recording an eye-popping ERA+ of 214 and WAR of 5.9.
Skenes had elite advanced stats as well, with his 33.1 strikeout rate and minuscule 6.2 walk rate, numbers topped in a rookie year only by Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves.
What does the star pitcher have planned for an encore in Year 2 of his career?
He has already set out goals for the campaign, as he wants to attack the zone more. He cited the success Cy Young Award winners Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers and Chris Sale of the Braves had getting ahead of batters with strikes on the first pitch of an at-bat.
“I think there were a lot of times last year where I just put myself in bad positions a little bit,” Skenes said via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “After the season was over, I had one of the analysts at LSU run some numbers for me on Skubal, Sale and then me. They pretty much led in just about every category, which shows that is how you pitch at a very high level. That’s how you win those awards, winning the first two out of three pitches, strike percentage, first-pitch strike percentage, stuff like that. Those are the process-oriented goals I’m focusing on this year a little bit more.”
Last year, Skubal was fifth amongst pitchers with at least 162 innings pitched in first-strike percentage at 68.5 and in overall strike percentage was fifth with 69.3%. Sale was fourth and 36th, respectively, with 69.2% and 67.2%.
Despite all of his impressive statistics, Skenes was far off both of the stars in strike-throwing numbers.
His first-pitch strike percentage was only 62.1% and his overall strike-throwing percentage was 71st amongst pitchers with at least 1,000 pitches thrown at 66.1%.
It is scary to think, but there is another level for Skenes to reach with his efficiency, likely improving his production in the process. Given how incredibly he performed as a rookie, it is hard to fathom that his numbers could actually improve.