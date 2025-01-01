Former Army Black Knights Athletic Director Pens Farewell to West Point
TCU made its hiring of Mike Buddie official on Wednesday, as he will take over as athletic director for Jeremiah Donati, who took the same job at South Carolina earlier this month.
Buddie was Army West Point's athletic director for five years, where he managed athletic teams that produced four Rhodes Scholars, 10 conference championships and NCAA postseason appearances and 12 Patriot League Coach of the Year honoree.
That includes this year’s football team, as head coach Jeff Monken was named American Athletic Conference coach of the year and quarterback Bryson Daily was named AAC offensive player of the year and finished in sixth place in Heisman Trophy voting.
The Black Knights won 12 games for the first time in program history after winning the Independence Bowl.
Shortly after the announcement was made, Buddie posted a message to the West Point community to social media.
“For the past six years, our family has been embraced and immersed in life at USMA. Working for the West Point cadet-athletes has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional life. I am proud of the successes they have achieved, but more importantly how they achieved them. The Long Grey Line stepped up to finish the Michie Stadium Project, and I anxiously await the final product which will greatly elevate the fan experience at Michie Stadium.
“My teammates, the Superintendent, and entire West Point Community continue to support the critical mission of USMA on a daily basis, and I take so many great leadership lessons with me as the next chapter beings in Fort Worth.
“To the USMA family, we say THANK YOU and Beat Navy. — the Buddie Family.”
TCU is a member of the Big 12 Conference, which gives Buddie a chance to lead a power conference program for the first time in his career.
Before Army, Buddie was the athletic director at Furman, where in four years the Paladins won 26 Southern Conference Championships.
Before Furman, Buddie spent a decade at Wake Forest University where he oversaw several different areas with the Demon Deacons. The Wake Forest alum also played baseball for three years, which led to his other claim to fame.
He was a former Major League Baseball pitcher. He was drafted by the New York Yankees in the fourth round of the 1992 MLB draft.
He spent five years in the Majors and was a part of the Yankees’ 1998 World Series team.