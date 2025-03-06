Former Army Black Knights Baseball Star Signs With Kansas City Royals
The Army West Point Black Knights shared some positive news regarding one of their former players, Sam Ruta.
After his strong performances throughout his college career, the baseball star has been receiving attention from the Major Leagues.
On March 5, Army announced that Ruta officially signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Royals.
Considering how he performed during his final season with the Black Knights, this news shouldn't be a surprise.
Throughout his career, Ruta hit a total of 40 home runs, 15 of which occurred in 2024 — a season and career-high for the talented third baseman. He started in each of the 54 games played last year, making an impressive 207 starts out of 212 collegiate appearances.
Finishing with a career RBI total of 187, that was the Patriot League record for runs batted in.
In his final season, Ruta received a list of well deserved acknowledgements ranging from Patriot League Preseason Player of the Year, Preseason Patriot League All-Conference Team, Patriot League Second-Team All-League Player and Patriot League Player of the Week.
According to Army's release, he will be heading to Surprise, Ariz. to participate in spring training with the Royals.
While this will be a considerable jump for him, he has proven his diligence as a player and could stick on a roster somewhere in their minor league system.
Ruta also took a moment to share the news on social media by stating, "Incredibly grateful for this opportunity. Ready to get to work @kcroyals. Thank you to the @usarmy and @westpoint_usma for allowing me to pursue a lifelong dream and represent the people who protect this country."
As Ruta settles into spring training as a free agent, he will be faced with the challenges of working with such high-level athletes.
However, as Black Knight fans have seen from him in his college years, he is not one to back down when obstacles present themselves.