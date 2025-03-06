Armed Forces Sports

Former Army Black Knights Baseball Star Signs With Kansas City Royals

The Army Black Knights former player has secured a free agent deal with the Kansas City Royals.

Maria Aldrich

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Army Black Knights logo on sideline equipment during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Army West Point Black Knights shared some positive news regarding one of their former players, Sam Ruta.

After his strong performances throughout his college career, the baseball star has been receiving attention from the Major Leagues.

On March 5, Army announced that Ruta officially signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Royals.

Considering how he performed during his final season with the Black Knights, this news shouldn't be a surprise.

Throughout his career, Ruta hit a total of 40 home runs, 15 of which occurred in 2024 — a season and career-high for the talented third baseman. He started in each of the 54 games played last year, making an impressive 207 starts out of 212 collegiate appearances.

Finishing with a career RBI total of 187, that was the Patriot League record for runs batted in.

In his final season, Ruta received a list of well deserved acknowledgements ranging from Patriot League Preseason Player of the Year, Preseason Patriot League All-Conference Team, Patriot League Second-Team All-League Player and Patriot League Player of the Week.

According to Army's release, he will be heading to Surprise, Ariz. to participate in spring training with the Royals.

While this will be a considerable jump for him, he has proven his diligence as a player and could stick on a roster somewhere in their minor league system.

Ruta also took a moment to share the news on social media by stating, "Incredibly grateful for this opportunity. Ready to get to work @kcroyals. Thank you to the @usarmy and @westpoint_usma for allowing me to pursue a lifelong dream and represent the people who protect this country."

As Ruta settles into spring training as a free agent, he will be faced with the challenges of working with such high-level athletes.

However, as Black Knight fans have seen from him in his college years, he is not one to back down when obstacles present themselves.

MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

