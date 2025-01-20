Former Army Football Player Will Compete in NFC Championship Game
Army football enjoyed the best season they've ever had on the gridiron this past year from a record perspective.
With their decisive, 27-6, win against Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl, that got them to the 12-win mark, the most they've ever had in a singular campaign.
While they certainly would have liked to beat Navy to take home the Commander-in-Chief trophy, it's hard to argue this season was anything but a success for the Black Knights with an AAC title in their first-ever year in a conference.
One of Army's former players is enjoying a successful campaign in the NFL, too.
Brett Toth, one of the best offensive lineman in program history, will be competing in the NFC championship game this weekend as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round this past Sunday in a drama-filled snow game that saw it come down to the wire.
Toth was active in a reserve role, but did not get into the contest.
During his time with Army, he became a first lieutenant before he received a waiver to pursue his NFL career while serving as an active-duty soldier. That allowed him to sign with Philadelphia in 2019 after he was the last Black Knights player to represent the program at the Senior Bowl.
Toth got the most playing time of his NFL career in 2021 when he appeared in 11 games.
Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury that kept him out of the entire 2022 campaign where the Eagles made the Super Bowl.
Now, with an opportunity to go back with a win against the Washington Commanders this Sunday, Toth is hoping he can get his first taste of the game's biggest prize after missing out on that experience three years ago.