Four Army Black Knights Players, Coach Named to All-ECAC FBS Team
The awards keep on coming for the Army West Point Black Knights football team as four players, along with head coach Jeff Monken, were named to the ECAC Football Bowl Subdivision team on Thursday.
Monken was named the coach of the year. Four offensive players made the team — quarterback Bryson Daily, running Kanye Udoh, offensive lineman Connor Finucane and offensive lineman Brady Small.
Monken led the Black Knights to their first conference title in their first season in the American Athletic Conference. Even with a loss to Navy last weekend, the Black Knights (11-2) can reach 12 wins in a season for the first time in program history with a win in the Independence Bowl.
Already, Monken has been named the coach of the year in the AAC, along with being awarded the Buddy Teevens Award for coaching innovation. He is a finalist for the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award and a semifinalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year award.
Daily has had an incredible senior season. He finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting, the highest finish for any Army player since Mike Mayweather in 1990.
Daily broke the AAC record for most rushing touchdowns in a season (29) and is tied for the national lead with Heisman runner-up and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
He also rushed for more than 100 yards in 10 straight games, which is a school record for both consecutive games (Trent Steelman, six, 2012) and 100-yard rushing games in a season (Mike Mayweather, eight, 1990). That streak ended against Navy.
Udoh, who announced his intention to enter the transfer portal after the Navy game, rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his sophomore season as he helped the Black Knights finish the regular season in both the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff Top 25.
Finucane and Small were part of an offensive line group that started every game and won the Joe Moore Award for offensive line of the year. Finucane is a senior while Small is a sophomore.
Army had the top running game in the country and was the only team that rushed for more than 300 yards per game.
The ECAC (Eastern College Athletic Conference) is an 85-year-old organization with more than 200 member schools across all three NCAA Divisions. The ECAC exists to enhance the experience of student-athletes participating in intercollegiate athletics and provides great value for universities and colleges by sponsoring championships, leagues, bowl games, tournaments and other competitions throughout the Northeast.