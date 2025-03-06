Game Preview - Army Basketball Faces Colgate Raiders in Patriot League Tournament
Army didn't end the regular season how anyone envisioned.
After their win over American on Feb. 19 which kept them in the race for the Patriot League regular season title, it looked like the Black Knights were peaking at the right time, winners of four out of their last five and ready to clinch a top four seed in the conference tournament.
That didn't happen.
Army stumbled to the finish line, losing three straight games which earned them the sixth seed entering the Patriot League Tournament, having to go on the road to face Colgate, the No. 3 seed, instead of hosting a game at West Point.
But that's in the past now, and if the Black Knights want to be dancing in March Madness, they need to string together four wins in a row to earn the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
That has to start by beating Colgate on Thursday.
Game Information
Tip off: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Cotterell Court (Hamilton, NY)
Broadcast: ESPN+
Offensive Matchup
Army had one of the best offenses in the Patriot League this season, sitting third in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency, per Bart Torvik. That allowed them to score the second-most points per contest with 73.8.
Colgate is one of the worst defensive teams in the conference.
Not only do they give up 72.9 points per game, but they are also second to last in the Patriot League when it comes to Adjusted Defensive Efficiency.
The Black Knights could take advantage of the porous defense they are facing, but they'll likely have to hit their 3-point attempts at a high rate since that is the weakness of the Raiders, allowing their opponents to shoot 38.1% against them.
Army makes the deep ball at just a 31.4% clip, so the game will likely be won based on this metric.
Defensive Matchup
Coming into this contest, the Black Knights have been torched on the defensive side of the ball, giving up 84, 81 and 89 points in their last three games respectively.
They can't do that against this Colgate team, who enters this matchup scoring 72.0 points per contest and is first in the Patriot League when it comes to Adjusted Offensive Efficiency. That is largely because they are first in 2-point field goal percentage (54.6%) and third in 3-point percentage (35.5%).
Army is going to have their hands full.
They are the worst defense in the conference based on total amount of points scored per game with 74.8, and their Adjusted Defensive Efficiency ranks seventh out of 10 teams, not a great sign heading into this first round matchup.
Army is also the worst Patriot League team at defending 2-point field goal attempts, although they are the third-best when it comes to limiting damage from beyond the 3-point arc.
Prediction
This is going to be a high-scoring affair.
Both Army and Colgate have their struggles on the defensive end while both can put the ball into the basket at a high rate against virtually any team they face.
But, with the status of Black Knights star Josh Scovens unknown after he missed the final three games of the year, it's hard to think they'll be able to pull off this road upset.
Prediction: Colgate wins and advances in a high-scoring game.