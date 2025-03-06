Game Preview - Navy Basketball Travels To Face Boston in Patriot League Tournament
For a while there, it didn't look like Navy was going to get a bye into the quarterfinal round of the Patriot League Tournament.
Roller coaster would be an understatement for the Midshipmen.
They began the season 1-1 before losing three in a row. Then came two straight wins before six consecutive losses. Two wins followed that before they had a four-game losing streak. Then they had a stretch of three wins in a row followed by three losses in a row before closing out as winners of five out of their last six contests.
After all that, it's clear Navy is playing their best basketball right now.
And with a March Madness berth on the line, they'll need to string together another four-game winning streak this week if they are going to be competing in the NCAA Tournament.
That starts on Thursday against Boston.
Game Information
Tip off: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Case Gym (Boston, MA)
Broadcast: ESPN+
Offensive Matchup
Navy has been one of the more middling offenses all year, but their torrid stretch to close the season pushed them up to the fourth-most points scored per game out of the Patriot League teams at 70.5. One advanced statistic has them more in the middle tier, though, with Bart Torvik sharing their Adjusted Offensive Efficiency is sixth out of the 10 teams in the conference.
Boston boasts one of the best defenses in the league with just 67.9 points allowed per game, tied with American for the lowest. Their Adjusted Defensive Efficiency has them a bit lower by placing them fourth, but this is still a solid defense.
That's going to make it hard on the Midshipmen.
They are last in 2-point field goal percentage (46.8%) and seventh in 3-point percentage (33.4%), which doesn't give them a ton of room for error even though Boston can be had from deep, allowing 36.1% shooting against them.
Defensive Matchup
Navy's defense is also right in the middle when it comes to both points allowed (69.8) and their Adjusted Defensive Efficiency. They sit fourth in the Patriot League when it comes to the raw amount of points given up and fifth in the advanced statistic.
The good news for the Midshipmen is Boston's offense is terrible.
They rank last in points scored per game (66.8) and Adjusted Offensive Efficiency, and the real advantage Navy could have in this one comes in regards to turnovers.
The Terriers are the worst team in the Patriot League at taking care of the ball, turning it over on 20.4% of their possessions. Meanwhile, the Midshipmen wreak havoc, causing a turnover 17.7% of the time they are on defense.
Prediction
Navy pulls off the upset in a grinding, low scoring affair to face the winner of Bucknell and Loyola MD.