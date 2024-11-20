Highest-Graded Air Force Falcons After Shutout Win Over Oregon State
This season has been fairly disappointing as a whole for the Air Force Falcons, but these past two weeks have looked completely different.
It is too late to turn around enough for a bowl game, but finishing the season out with some wins is never be a bad thing. This past weekend against the Oregon State Beavers was the best victory of the year, at least so far.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for the matchup and both sides of the ball got some love, representing the Falcons well.
QB Quentin Hayes - 91.8
Hayes has completely turned the offense around since taking over the starting job. It has been at least competitive in three of his four starts, two of them going for wins.
This past weekend was his second straight two touchdown performance. He ran the ball 17 times for 84 yards and those two scores. He also completed all five of his passes for 110 yards.
He should start the final two games this season and enter offseason as the de facto starter for next year. Perhaps their three-season bowl streak could have stayed alive if they went his way earlier in the year.
DT Payton Zdroik - 85.4
Though it has been a rough year for much of the defense, Zdroik has had some nice outings. He lost the starting job a couple of weeks ago, but made a nice impact against the Beavers despite a decreased role.
He picked up just one tackle on the day, but picked up three pressures on the quarterback which included a hit.
It was his best day as a rusher since week three, with the senior finding ways to impact the game when he wasn't seeing many looks in run defense.
FS Camby Goff - 85.0
Goff missed most essentially all of last season, but has come back and continued to be at least a solid defender.
He got his first interception since 2022 on Saturday, providing great coverage for much of the game. He was targeted just twice, with the other target going for nine yards.
The senior has been a reliable tackler for his entire career and this game was no different has he picked up three tackles and missed none.
He leads the team in tackles and is tied for the team lead in interceptions and passes broken up. He is tied for third with three tackles for a loss.