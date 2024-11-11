Highest Graded Air Force Falcons From Win Much-Needed Win Over Fresno State
The Air Force Falcons finally broke their seven game losing streak this past weekend with their much-needed 36-28 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.
It was a back-and-forth affair for much of the day, before the Falcons put it away late in the fourth quarter.
Both sides of the ball came up with big plays on the day and that was reflected in Pro Football Focus' weekly grades for the matchup.
Dylan Carson and Quentin Hayes obviously deserve a lot of credit for the win, combining for 58 carries with 211 yards and three scores, but it was a different group of players toward the top of the report card for Air Force.
SS Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner - 84.6
Tuioti-Mariner was the highest grade getter of the day. He has been a bright spot of the defense through the cold stretch.
He tied for the team lead in tackles with five, which is actually his fewest since he had five in the second game of the season.
The sophomore really shined in coverage in this one. He was targeted six times and gave up just four catches for 31 yards. He picked up his first two career pass break ups along the way.
OT Alex Moore - 83.0
Moore not only had the best day on the offense, but had one of the best in the country. He was given PFF's award for Group of Five Right Tackle of the Week.
The senior has struggled for much of this season, but put forth a wonderful effort this weekend.
Even though Air Force is not a team that passes the ball a lot, Moore is still prone to give up a couple of pressures per game. This was just the third time this season that he has not allowed a pressure.
He was also solid in the run game for the day.
DT Payton Zdroik - 81.8
Zdroik has, almost inarguably, been the team's best player this season. His stellar play continued in this game, despite not really showing up on the stat sheet.
The only statistical impact he had was logging a pressure. His presence is constantly felt in the run game, however.
The senior has only missed one tackle this season, which was previously a slight issue for him. He also has 13 stops in the run game and 15 pressures as a pass rusher during this campaign.