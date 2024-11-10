Highest Graded Army Black Knights Players From Win Over North Texas
It was not a very eventful game on Saturday, but the Army Black Knights walked away from the North Texas Mean Green with another scoring victory.
Dating back to last season, the Black Knights have now won 13 straight games. That is the program's longest win streak since 1949 to 1950 when they won 17.
Unsurprisingly, in a game that ended 14-3, this latest victory was mainly off the back of defensive play and the running game.
Pro Football Focus handed out their weekly grades for the matchup and the players that got the highest grades reflects that fact.
DB Donavon Platt - 82.4
Platt hasn't been the most active tackler during his college career, but he shined in coverage during this game.
He was targeted five times and gave up three catches but for only 16 yards. The longest catch he gave up in this one was eight yards.
The junior came up with the second interception of both his season and career. It was one of two interceptions that came in the fourth quarter, as the Mean Green tried to battle back.
Quarterback Chandler Morris had led the offense down the field to the Army 11 yard line before Platt came up with the clutch interception.
DB Justin Weaver - 81.6
The other interception, once again in scoring territory, came from the hands of Weaver. It was second and goal just ahead of two-minute matk in the fourth quarter and the cornerback came up with the huge pick to seal it.
Weaver gave up just one catch on the day for seven yards before coming up with the interception. Like Platt, this was the second of his season and career.
The junior is getting his first real chance to play this season and has looked very good in his rotational role. While he isn't a starter, he still gets around 30 snaps on most weekends.
HB Noah Short - 75.2
Despite not coming up with either of the scores that the Black Knights had on the day, Short gets some recognition for a very efficient day.
His six rushes generated 41 yards and he was one of the two Army players to catch a pass in this one, picking up an additional seven yards.
Short's biggest run of the day came during the methodical 21-play touchdown drive that bled almost 14 minutes off the clock.
It was a 10-yard pick up on second and 13 to keep things manageable. He also had his seven yard pickup on third and five to keep the drive alive.