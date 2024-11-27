Highest-Graded Navy Midshipmen Players Entering Final Conference Game
The Navy Midshipmen are in the midst of their best season in years and have done it thanks to the efforts of a couple of key players.
Pro Football Focus has updated their season grades for each player on a weekly basis and the top contributors stand out from the rest of the pack.
There has been a mix of both offensive and defensive greatness this season, with both sides of the ball getting their chance to shine.
FB Eli Heidenreich - 90.8
Heidenreich leads the way with the highest grade on the team by a fair margin. It is also one of the highest marks in the country as a whole.
His impressive campaign has seen him make an impact in multiple ways. As a rusher, he has 46 carries for 320 yards and two touchdowns. His biggest contributions have come as a receiver, though, with 30 catches for 556 yards and five more scores.
It is the first time since 2019 that a member of the Midshipmen offense has at least 300 receiving yards and is likely to enter the top 10 all-time for a single season at Navy. He is 40 yards short from tying Phil McConkey.
LB Colin Ramos - 86.5
Ramos has been a steady factor in the defense for the past few seasons, but he has taken his game up a level this year.
He has 102 tackles this season with eight going for a loss and three sacks. He also has an interception, a forced fumble and two passes broken up.
The senior has cut way down on missed tackles while maintaining/ improving his play everywhere else. He has been consistently solid in coverage for the first time in his career, only allowing 30 or more yards once.
QB Blake Horvath - 84.3
Horvath had some short-lived Heisman hype earlier in this year, so it is not shocking to see his name near the top of the list.
Even though the junior wont be taking home the trophy this year, he should be happy with the growth he has shown.
He has been a very efficient rusher this year with 133 carries for 895 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also had a solid season with the air, completing 58.5% of his passes for 1,154 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also moved into the top 10 all-time in school history.