Highest Graded Navy Midshipmen Players From Bounce Back Win Over USF
The Navy Midshipmen came through with a much-needed victory over the USF Bulls this weekend to stop the bleeding from an unfortunate two-game losing streak.
Though they are no longer fighting for a spot in the expanded playoffs through a American Conference victory, there is still plenty for the Midshipmen to fight for.
The game against the Bulls was fairly in hand for much of the day thanks to the dominant performances of the defense and the ground game.
That is reflected in the weekly grades handed out by Pro Football Focus. The highest-graded Navy players all had a major impact on the game.
DT Landon Robinson - 80.8
Robinson had an interesting day in that he starred in multiple phases of the game.
Mostly known for his defensive tackle abilities, he wrecked the game there with a career-high 1.5 sacks. He generated seven total pressures on the day.
The Midshipmen coaching staff then called for him to show up on special teams as he convered a fake punt for a 34-yard gain to set up the fourth touchdown of the day.
The Junior has established himself in the defense this season.
HB Eli Heidenreich - 78.8
It was a ground-heavy day for Heidenreich as he finished with a team-high 84 rushing yards. Most of those came on the first drive of the day when he opened up scoring with a 60-yard touchdown run on the fourth play of the game.
They didn't give him much to do through the air in this one as he had just two catches for five yards, a season-low for him.
Heidenreich has become a versatile, important weapon in this offense. Though he didn't hear his name called a lot in this one, just eight total touches, he still left his mark.
CB Dashaun Peele - 78.2
Peele has been one of the best defensive backs in the conference this season. His performance in this game was still great, but even he might dissapointed that he didn't come up with another interception or touchdown.
The senior wasn't targeted much in coverage, but didn't let much happen even when he was. They looked his way three times for two catches and just nine yards.
It wasn't as eventful as his last few games have been, but it was another solid outing that earned him some more recognition. He has been one of the better corners in the country this season.