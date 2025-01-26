Holy Cross Sweeps Air Force as Falcons Lose Fourth Straight Game
The Air Force Falcons men’s hockey team lost their fourth straight game on Saturday, as they dropped a 6-3 contest to the Holy Cross Crusaders at Cadet Ice Rink.
The Falcons (11-16-1, 8-10-0) have been swept the past two weekends in Atlantic Hockey America action. Air Force lost to Army West Point last weekend.
One night after falling to Holy Cross, 3-2, the Falcons actually took the lead early in the contest as Nick Remissong found the back of the net within the first two minutes of the game off an assist from Brendan Gibbons.
Air Force held onto that 1-0 lead until late in the first period when the Crusaders (13-11-2, 12-4-2) scored three goals in the final 2:07 of the first period.
Matt DeBoer scored the game-tying goal with the Crusaders short-handed and off an assist from Matthew Kursonis. Less than a minute later, the Crusaders’ Devin Phillips broke the tie with an even-strength goal off assists from Liam McLinskey and Mack Oliphant. Finally, with 29 seconds left, Holy Cross made it 3-1 with a goal from Ty Gagno and assists from Jack Seymour and William Elias.
But Air Force rallied to tie the game in the second period. The Falcons’ Mitchell Digby scored an unassisted goal to cut the lead to 3-2 nearly five minutes into the period. Two minutes later, the Falcons were on the power play as Anthony Yu tied the game with a goal off assists from Clayton Cosentino and Beau Janzig.
The tie lasted less than a minute. Kursonis scored off assists from Phillips and McLinskey and pushed the Crusaders up, 4-3.
In the third period, it was all Holy Cross. McLinskey and Michael Abgrall each scored goals, the latter of which was with an empty net. Jack Stockfish, Phillips, Matt DeBoer and Brody Gagno were credited with assists.
Holy Cross now leads the all-time series at 25-24-14 and the Crusaders have won the last 12 meetings. Air Force's last win in the series was a 7-2 victory, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Cadet Ice Arena.
Falcons goaltender Guy Blessing saved 19 shots but allowed five to pass.
The Falcons remain at home next weekend and will host RIT on Friday and Saturday.
After that, Air Force has three more AHA series before the tournament in March — at Canisius on Feb. 7-8, at home against Army West Point on Feb. 14-15 and at Robert Morris on Feb. 21-22.