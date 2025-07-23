Intensity Builds As Army, Navy Set Sights on This Season’s Rivalry Matchup
Last season marked the 125th matchup between the Army West Point Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen and right now Navy has the bragging rights.
Entering the 2025 season the Mids lead the rivalry, 63-55-7, which included a win last year over the Black Knights to clinch the Commander-in-Chief's trophy.
Going into this season it appears that Navy has the upper hand for its highly anticipated matchup with Army.
Even though Army is coming off of its best season in program history, as the Black Knights won 12 games and the American Conference championship, there are a lot of questions surrounding their offense.
The Black Knights lost not only lost Bryson Daily at quarterback but Kanye Udoh at running back, as the latter transferred to Arizona State.
Daily was an astronomical part of Army's offense as he amassed over 1,000 yards passing and rushing, along with 32 rushing touchdowns, the most of any service academy quarterback in history. Udoh was the second-leading rusher (behind Daily) and still had 1,000 yards on the ground.
Daily, who was sixth in Heisman Trophy voting last year, graduated. That was expected. Army didn't expect to lose Udoh and now much figure out how to replace that production.
On the other side, Navy's offense is returning its heart and soul from last season — quarterback Blake Horvath.
Like Daily, Horvath led the Midshipmen in both passing and rushing yards a year ago, as he also had more than 1,000 in the air and on the ground. He will be a big factor in how well Navy performs this season and his experience — and not just in the rivalry game. Some believe the Mids can win the American Conference this year.
Last season the Black Knights finished 12-2, but Navy won 10 games. Both squads won their bowl games.
But last year's matchup ended with Horvath and Navy winning, 31-13. This year's game is set for its traditional mid-December slot, on Dec. 13. The anticipation has plenty of time left to keep building.
