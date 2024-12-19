Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Army Black Knights Star Andre Carter II
Andre Carter II, the former Army West Point Black Knights defensive end, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and is now on the team’s 53-man roster.
The Raiders announced the signing via social media and release.
Las Vegas also signed running back Chris Collier. The Raiders signed Carter off the Vikings’ practice squad, which required them to make room on their 53-man roster.
The Raiders needed to sign two new players as they moved defensive end Maxx Crosby and running back Sincere McCormick to their reserve/injured list. Las Vegas also signed defensive end Ovie Oghoufo and running back Isaiah Spiller to the practice squad.
Carter played four seasons for Army (2019-22). During his junior season in 2021 he became Army’s first Associated Press all-American in 31 seasons after he finished with a program-best 15.5 sacks, which was also second in the nation behind Will Anderson, who had 17.5 sacks.
He finished his Black Knights career with 20 sacks, which is second in program history behind Josh McNary’s 28 sacks from 2007-10.
Carter participated in the Senior Bowl after his 2022 season, making him the second Army player to do so, joining Brent Toth. He also participated in the NFL scouting combined that year.
No NFL team selected Carter in the 2023 NFL draft, but he signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. He made the Vikings’ initial 53-man roster and remained with them the entire season.
He played in 12 games and made two tackles while playing mostly on special teams.
The Vikings waived him in August and re-signed with them after final roster cutdowns. Minnesota put him on the practice squad before the Raiders signed him.
The Raiders are in the midst of an awful season and are one of two NFL teams with just two victories with three games left. Las Vegas is in a race to end up with the No. 1 overall pick in next April’s draft. The next three weeks represent Carter’s best shot to get consistent playing time, especially in the wake of Crosby’s injury.
Meanwhile, Army (11-2) is trying to wrap up a historic season with a victory in its bowl game. The Black Knights have never won 12 games in a season.
His former coach, Jeff Monken, has guided the Black Knights to just their fourth season or 10 or more wins in school history, three of which have come under his watch. Army won its first conference title in school history earlier this month, as the Black Knights won the American Athletic Conference championship game.