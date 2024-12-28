Look: Army Black Knights Visit Louisiana Veterans Home Ahead of Bowl Game
Head Coach Jeff Monken and his team of stars arrive in Shreveport, La. ahead of the Independence Bowl, and pay their respects to the local veterans.
The Army Black Knights made their way to the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home, where players and coaches alike took the time to hear from retired heroes. Residents of the home shared pieces of wisdom to each player and shared memorable stories from their time in the service.
The team also paid a visit to the Overton Brooks VA Hospital, visiting with seven local World War II veterans. When asked, Monken expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to make the visits, as well as his gratitude for all those that serve.
"So, those are people we need to celebrate as Americans and certainly in our community. It was awesome and our guys did a great job. It’s just an opportunity again for our guys to serve. It’s what each of our players and each of our students has committed to, a life of service."
This season has been historic for the Black Knights, and the team will look to continue their run against Louisiana Tech. Army finished their regular season at 11-2 overall, finishing as AAC Champions in their first year in the conference. The AP Poll also placed Army at No. 19 in the nation.
The Bulldogs are shaking off the rust, making their first postseason appearance since 2020.
During the Independence Bowl Pre-Game Press Conference, Monken mentioned that this game will look a little different for the Black Knights. Two of their own graduated from West Point and were commissioned as second lieutenants in the United States Army. Offensive lineman Connor Finucane and defensive back Hamilton Baker did what they came to do at West Point, and they will join their teammates in official uniform.
Army quarterback Bryson Daily commented on playing Louisiana Tech, noting that the Bulldogs' defense would pose a unique challenge for their offense. Daily and his teammates arrived in Shreveport and were able to practice on Tuesday, with a walkthrough on Wednesday.
Kickoff will be on Saturday at 9:15pm eastern. The Black Knights are looking to wash out that 'bad taste' that has been in their mouths since their matchup against the Navy Midshipmen, and end their 2024 season with a bowl trophy.