Look: Navy Midshipmen Enjoying Armed Forces Bowl Pre-Game Activities
The Armed Forces Bowl is on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. But the Navy Midshipmen have been in the area for a few days preparing for the game — and trying to have a little bowl game fun.
The Midshipmen (9-3) are going for their sixth 10-win season in program history when they face the Oklahoma Sooners (6-6), who continue to lose players to the transfer portal or to preparation for the NFL Draft.
Kickoff is set for noon eastern and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
This is just the second time the two schools have ever faced each other, with the last meeting coming in Norman, Okla., in the 1960. Navy won that matchup.
Activities and fun are part of any bowl game experience, and since the Midshipmen arrived the social media teams for both the Midshipmen and the Armed Forces Bowl have documented everything.
It started with a tour of Billy Bob’s Texas, the legendary honky-tonk in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Not only did the Midshipmen get a tour, but they participated in a game of “Family Feud” with members of the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Midshipmen did get in practice, of course, a continuation of the work they got in last week after the Army-Navy Game. Navy used a local high school stadium for its workouts.
The Armed Forces Bowl did a good job of keeping Navy fed during their time in Texas, as well. Some of that food came to them in the form of In ‘N’ Out Burger.
On Christmas Day, the Midshipmen and the coaching staff received a visitor — Santa Claus, along with elves, to distribute gifts to the team.
Later on Christmas, Day, the Midshipmen got a movie theatre to themselves to watch a film. No word on what they saw. Perhaps an Army-Navy game rerun?
Navy head coach Brian Newberry met with a retired Navy veteran, Jack Stowe, who fought in World War II.
Finally, the Midshipmen showed up with the Sooners for the Armed Forces Bowl luncheon 24 hours before kickoff.
The Midshipmen entered the game at full strength with quarterback Blake Hovarth coming off a huge game against army West Point. He now has the opportunity to break the single-season passing touchdowns record set by Malcolm Perry.
The Navy defense is led by defensive back Rayuan Perry III, who will represent Navy at the Senior Bowl next month. He will be the fifth Navy player to ever play in the game.