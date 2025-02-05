Naval Academy Athletes of The Week Award Shared Among Four Athletes
The Naval Academy Athletic Association Athlete of the Week featured four Navy Midshipmen who helped their programs record a stupendous 4-0 sweep over the Army West Point Black Knights last week.
The Mids had a great outing this past weekend as they closed the gap with Army in the Army-Navy Star Series, which now has Army ahead, 9-7, in the year-long athletic competition.
The Midshipmen that won the awards were Jia Anderson of women's track and field, Isabella Baldwin of rifle, Isaiah Drake of men's gymnastics and Nathan Kent of men's track and field.
Anderson claimed 13 of Navy's 94 points by winning the 60-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash. The Midshipmen won, 94-87, against Army in their annual Star Series dual meet.
Anderson finished the 60-meter hurdles in 8.65 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 25.35 seconds. She also contributed three more points by finishing second to her teammate Annie Lemelin in the 60-meter dash, with a time of 7.71 seconds. She is the two-time defending Patriot League indoor champion in the 60-meter hurdles.
Drake helped the Midshipmen score 314.60 points in their victory over the Black Knights. The gymnast also won the ECAC Gymnast of the Week award for his performance in the meet. Drake won three different events in the meet — vault (14.3 points), parallel bars (13.15 points) and high bar (13.15 points). He also finished fourth in rings (13.2) and fifth in floor exercise (13.1).
Among Drake's long list of accomplishments was earning all-America status in 2023 at the NCAA Championships after his eighth-place finish in the all-around.
Baldwin led all shooters in the matchup against the Black Knights and helped her team win the match, 5,878-5,839. Baldwin came first among the Midshipmen, winning the Josh Watson memorial trophy. She had a 588 smallbore score and subsequently scored 597 in air rifle raising her overall score. Baldwin was an all-American in smallbore last season.
Kent won the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash, which added 10 points at the Army-Navy Star meet. he clocked 21.52 seconds in the 200-meter dash, which was 0.03 seconds shy of his record last year. He also finished the 400-meter-dash in 49.70 seconds.
Kent is a highly-decorated athlete who has won Patriot League titles in both indoor and outdoor competition. He qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials last year in the 400 meters.
There are still 10 competitions in the Star Series, including both basketball games, which will be played later this month.