Navy Baseball’s Dominant Pitching Helps Sweeps Army in Doubleheader
The Navy Midshipmen baseball team continued its recent surge with a doubleheader victory over the Army West Point Black Knights on Friday in West Point.
The Midshipmen (15-11, 7-2 in Patriot League) have now won 12 of their last 14 games after beating the Black Knights (9-15, 4-5) 3-0 in Game 1 and 5-1 in Game 2.
Army is now 15-7 in its last 22 games against Navy. But the Midshipmen are now up 4-1 in the season series.
The first game was dominated by Brady Bendik (3-2), who claimed the victory in a complete-game shutout. He threw seven innings, giving up three hits and one walk while striking out six.
The Midshipmen scored their runs on an Andrew Manning double in the second inning, which scored Evan Brown and Victor Izquierdo, along with an RBI single by Brown in the sixth. That brought home Ty DePerno.
Brown was the only Navy player with multiple hits as he went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Army’s Andrew Berg (1-2) took the loss but went the distance, giving up six hits and three runs along with one walk. He struck out five.
Addison Ainsworth, Jack Quinlan and Thomas Schreck collected the Black Knights’ hits in the first game.
The second game went the full nine innings, with Tyler Green taking the win for Navy and throwing a complete-game six-hitter. He struck out three, walked none and only gave up the one earned run.
Army’s Justin Lehman took the loss but pitched eight innings, giving up 11 hits. He struck out one and walked none.
Navy scored a run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead and never gave it up. Izquierdo had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Manning only had one hit, but it was a solo home run in the second inning.
Schreck led Army with a 2-for-3 game and scored the Black Knights’ only run in the sixth inning. Chris Barr singled him home after Schreck reached base on a leadoff double to left-center field.
Army and Navy met in Annapolis two weekends ago in their Star Series showdown. The Midshipmen won two of those three games.
The two squads played a doubleheader because Navy is on its way to Worcester, Mass., to play a doubleheader with the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday. Army, meanwhile, has a doubleheader with the Bucknell Bison the same day.