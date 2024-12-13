Navy Star Daba Fofana Can’t Tap Into NIL, But Still Happy to Be ‘In The Game’
The mission is different at each of the three service academies that play college football, and even during Army-Navy week, no one gets cut a break.
ESPN recently pulled back the curtain on a player from each team — Navy fullback Daba Fofana and Army West Point linebacker Kalib Fortner. The idea was to give people that don't understand service academy life a glimpse of what they go through.
As one might expect, both of their lives are regimented, in some cases down to the minute. Between classes, academy responsibilities and playing football, neither has much free time.
But, in Fofana’s 100 square foot dorm room, one ESPN described as spartan, he does have one outlet — a Playstation. And, of course, he has a copy of EA Sports College Football 25.
Earlier this week the theme uniforms for both Army (11-1) and Navy (8-3) were uploaded into the game so fans can play as either team.
Fofana is in the game, like most college football players. Players that wanted to be in the game signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with EA to be in the game.
Fofana admits he gets a thrill seeing himself in the game. But there is one catch. Players at Army, Navy and Air Force can sign the deal and be in the game, but they can’t financially benefit from it. Federal law prohibits it because the academies are federal institutions.
So Fofana didn’t cash in. But he doesn’t particularly care.
"I'm just happy to be a part of the game," Fofana said. "It's a childhood dream of mine."
Every FBS school cooperated with EA Sports on the design of the game, down to providing the company with key information so it could create correct uniforms, school colors, stadiums and fight songs. It wanted the game to be as accurate and realistic as possible.
The game, as one might expect given its decade-long absence, has been a raging success. Everyone is playing in it and everyone is “in the game,” as EA Sports likes to say.
As for the small amount of NIL money, Fortner wasn’t worried either and he said he’s glad most of college football’s player can access NIL.
"I'm glad guys at other schools are getting paid big money in NIL," Army junior linebacker Kalib Fortner said. "They should be. But that's not our purpose. It's the brotherhood that's at the center of everything we do and fight for, playing for your brother that's right beside you in the locker room, the one who lives down the hall from you in your barracks, every cadet who's ever come through here, and most importantly, our country."
Army will wear black uniforms based on the markings of the 101st Airborne Division, with a specific emphasis on the division’s service in the Battle of Bulge, which was the last major German offensive of World War II. This year marks the 80th anniversary of one of the last, decisive battles of the conflict.
Navy will wear uniforms that will honor Fighter Squadron 17, also known as the “Jolly Rogers.” The squadron used the skull and crossbones insignia, in part because they flew F4U-1 Corsairs and corsair is an old nautical term for pirate.