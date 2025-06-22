Navy Football Among Preseason Favorites in American Athletic Conference
ESPN just recently released the American Athletic Conference predictions for the upcoming football season and the Navy Midshipmen are predicted to be a contender for the conference title.
The current (predicted) champion is going to be fought for between Tulane, Memphis, and Navy. The Army Black Knights are also not going to be a team to sleep on when looking at next year.
This past season the Midshipmen took home their first postseason victory since 2019 last year, winning the Armed Forces Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners, 21-20.
The football squad posted a respectable 10-3 this last season with head coach Brian Newberry finding his stride in his second year and capping the year off on a three-game winning streak, including the Army-Navy game.
The Midshipmen offense is returning some crucial aspects to their dynamic especially in the run game. Quarterback Blake Horvath is headed into his final season as team captain no less. His biography shows that College Football Network lists him as one of the top 100 players in college football for 2025.
Slotback Eli Heidenreich will be taking carries again and at 6.8 yards per touch that will be crucial. Both returners were named to the preseason all-conference team along with nose guard Landon Robinson, a senior.
The Navy will open their season Aug. 30 against Virginia Military Institute. After a 1-11 finish this past season the Mids should get a strong confidence boost headed into the rest of the season.
If the conference title game ends up being a faceoff between Navy and Tulane, expect the Midshipmen to be out for revenge. Tulane shut Navy out in Annapolis, 35-0, last season.
The conference anticipation is already heating up and Navy is a team to be reckoned with for the conference title.
For more Armed Forces news, head over to Armed Forces Sports On SI.