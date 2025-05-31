Navy Football Announces Game Times, TV Networks for Football Schedule
With three games on national broadcast networks, the Navy Midshipmen will get plenty of opportunities to showcase themselves in 2025.
The football program, along with the American Athletic Conference, announced television designations and times for a host of conference and non-conference games earlier this week.
The Midshipmen are slated to play 10 games on television. Two games are awaiting a television designation — the Midshipmen’s trip to Temple on Oct. 11 and to North Texas on Nov. 1.
Navy Football’s TV Schedule for 2025
Navy will play two games on CBS against its service academy rivals, games that tend to do well from a ratings standpoint and will be shown nationally on one of the traditional over-the-air networks.
Navy will host Air Force on Oct. 4 for a noon showdown at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Midshipmen will face the Army West Point Black Knights in the traditional Army-Navy game on Dec. 13 at 3 p.m.
The Midshipmen’s third over-the-air game is against Notre Dame on Nov. 8. That game will be on NBC, as the network has an exclusive contract with the Fighting Irish for their home games.
Four of Navy’s games are set to be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, all before Oct. 25. That starts with the Midshipmen’s home opener with VMI on Aug. 30. Other CBSSN games are against UAB on Sept. 6, against Rice on Sept. 27 and against FAU on Oct. 25. All three games are at home.
Three other games have been designated to ESPN or its family of networks. The Midshipmen’s one game on ESPN is set for Nov. 27 against Memphis, a conference showdown that could have league title game ramifications. Navy will play at Tulsa on Sept. 13 on ESPN+ and against USF on Nov. 15. That game will be designated later.
Navy went 10-3 last season, concluding the campaign with a victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Armed Forces Bowl. The season was Navy’s sixth with at least 10 wins and fell one win short of their 11-wins seasons in 2015 and 2019.
2025 Navy Football Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent (TV)
(all times local)
Aug. 30: vs. VMI, 12 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 6: vs. UAB*, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Sept. 13: at Tulsa*, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Sept. 27: vs. Rice*, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Oct. 4: vs. Air Force, 12 p.m., CBS
Oct. 11: at Temple*, TBA, TV TBA
Oct. 25: vs. FAU*, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 1: at North Texas*, TBA, TV TBA
Nov. 8: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 15: vs. USF*, 12 p.m., ESPN Family
Nov. 27: at Memphis*, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 13: vs. Army West Point, 3 p.m., CBS
(note: Army-Navy game at Baltimore, Md.)
(if Navy qualifies for AAC title game, it will be played Friday, Dec. 5, at site of higher seed)