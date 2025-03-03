Navy Football Officially Will Face Memphis Tigers on Thanksgiving Day
Navy knew who they would play in the upcoming college football season, but they didn't know exactly when and where their games would be played until the schedule was released.
Even then, one date wasn't quite determined with their matchup against Memphis either slated to take place on Nov. 27 or 28.
Now, the Midshipmen know.
The American Athletic Conference officially announced that Navy would be playing Memphis on Thanksgiving Day this year. The time has yet to be determined, but at least both programs now know when they will be facing each other this season after being in the dark when schedules were first released.
This is the second year in a row Memphis is competing on Thanksgiving.
Last season, they faced Tulane and upset the Green Wave to end their chances of getting the Group of 5 spot in the College Football Playoff.
Could that happen again this year?
There's a chance because Navy is being looked at as a preseason top 25 team based on the way they played in 2024 and who they have returning for the upcoming campaign.
Getting to that point where they are being considered a CFP contender will be imperative.
Living up to expectations is harder than having them in the first place, so the Midshipmen will need to come ready to play early since they are no longer an under-the-radar team heading into the year.
But that will be determined later in the fall.
For now, Navy has their complete schedule for the 2025 season, allowing them to prepare in the spring and summer with the mindset of living up to the hype that could be placed upon them when that time comes.