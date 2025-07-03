Navy Men's Basketball Adds Chase Coleman as Assistant Coach
The Navy Midshipmen recently announced that they made an addition to their coaching roster with a new assistant in Chase Coleman.
Coleman played four years at Virginia with the Cavaliers before staying on to help the coaching staff for two years, first under Tony Bennett and then Ron Sanchez, who succeeded Bennett last season.
During his tenure as a graduate assistant he helped the Cavaliers to a 38-28 record while he was working towards a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs.
Coleman’s knowledge surrounding basketball should be of great use to Navy. He was a multi-year all-conference performer in high school before spending his entire collegiate career at Virginia. After four years with the team he graduated with a degree in youth and social innovation.
He played guard for Virginia and was part of two Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title teams (2021 and 2023), which ended up in eventual NCAA tournament berths. In 2022, Virginia also made the postseason by reaching the NIT quarterfinals.
The Midshipmen are hoping to improve on last season after finishing 15-19 overall. Navy was able to step it up in conference play, as it finished with a 10-8 record in Patriot League action.
The Midshipmen will luckily have their star guard back this year in Austin Benigni. He led the team in 18.8 points per contest and had multiple games over 20+ points (two with 30 or more). At one point he put his name in the transfer portal but removed it later.
Navy's top rebounder is also returning. The 6-foot-10 center Aidan Kehoe averaged 8.9 per game, 3.4 of which were on the offensive end..
Navy is getting plenty of experience from Coleman, who spent more than six seasons involved with an ACC program in some fashion.
