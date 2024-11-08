Navy Midshipmen Against South Florida Bulls Predictions: Insider Picks and Analysis
The Navy Midshipmen will look to shake their recent two-game skid and get back into the win column this week as they are set to take on the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Navy (6-2, 4-1 in AAC) is coming off a disappointing loss to the Rice Owls in one of the wildest days of college football last Saturday. After hours of weather delays, the Midshipman couldn’t find any momentum to get back in the win column.
After clinching bowl eligibility two weeks ago for the first time since 2019, Navy has struggled to regain the form that led them to start the season 6-0.
South Florida (4-4, 2-2) is coming off an impressive 44-21 win against Flordia Atlantic this past week. The game sparked some interesting moments on the field between the two coaches, one that could of easily lit a spark for the Bulls for the rest of the season. The Bulls are looking to continue their bowl season streak under head coach Alex Golesh, but will need to win two of their final four games to make that a reality.
Navy must find a way to shake off their last two losses and ensure they don’t start off flat in this AAC showdown this coming Saturday. Can head coach Brian Newberry add on to his already best season at the helm for the Midshipmen?
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s Game.
Troy Brock, Staff Writer
Navy 24, South Florida 7
The Navy Midshipmen have had a rough go of it the last two weeks but should turn things around Saturday. I’ve got the Mids taking this one in Tampa on Saturday.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Navy 28, South Florida 17
A rebound seems to be in the cards for Navy this weekend as they look to pick up their seventh win of the season. The Notre Dame loss was understandable, the loss to Rice was not. With that being said, I believe the program took this week seriously and they are going to take in out on the Bulls on Saturday. Horvath is poised to have a big day against the South Florida defense.
Kickoff for the game between the Midshipmen and South Florida is set for 12 p.m. ET and will be available on ESPN2